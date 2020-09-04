Lynn Earl Huddleston
Louisville - Lynn Earl Huddleston, 66, Louisville, earned his holy wings on Monday evening, August 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Earl and Frances Walker Huddleston and was born May 29, 1954, in Columbia, Kentucky.
He was also pre-deceased by aunts Virginia Huddleston (Albert) VanZant, Frances Huddleston Link and Dimple Huddleston (Foster) Duerr; uncles Paul, Charles, Walter D. (Jean) and Harold Huddleston; cousins Joseph and Philip (Margaret) Huddleston and Mary Beth Huddleston Rowe.
Lynn Earl is survived by his chosen granddaughter Chloe Koser; Aunt Mary Helen (Huddleston Miller); cousin and chosen sister Laura Huddleston (Bill) Snyder and her family, chosen nephew, Will (Laurin) Snyder and chosen niece, Elizabeth (Rachel) Snyder; cousin, friend and caregiver-extraordinaire Amy E.H. Wilson; cousin and steady friend Ward Wilson; chosen brother, childhood friend and companion Daniel W. (Danny) Ellis; friends Vince and Stephanie Koser; and a host of close, dear friends.
Lynn Earl loved and was loved by his large extended Huddleston family, which includes: aunts Martha Jane Huddleston, Louise Huddleston and Karla Huddleston; first cousins Lee Huddleston, Heidi Huddleston, David (Tammy) VanZant, Russell (Janice) VanZant, Charles A. Huddleston, Brenda Huddleston (Bob) Stith, Steve Huddleston, Phil Dee (Sandy) Huddleston, Linda Duerr Whitaker, Gary Duerr, Keith Duerr, Tom Huddleston, and a host of second and third cousins; all of whom gather each October to celebrate family, an occasion Lynn Earl never missed.
Lynn Earl was a graduate of Transylvania University and a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He earned his Masters in Education degree at the University of Louisville. Lynn Earl taught science in the Jefferson County Public Schools for many years. His love of teaching and compassion for the students resulted in awards and appointments, including: serving as an adjunct professor in the U of L Education Department, being elected president of the Kentucky Science Teachers Association, serving as district-wide resource teacher for 88 elementary schools, and winning the Presidential Award for Elementary Science Teaching in Kentucky.
He was an active member of the Cathedral of the Assumption, and during his retirement, he volunteered for Hospice, Norton's Children's Hospital and the Home of the Innocents.
Lynn Earl was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan, enjoyed playing bridge, but most of all, loved to spend time with family and good friends.
Donations in his memory are requested to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Home of the Innocents, Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY or to a charity of one's choice
.
As requested by Lynn Earl, cremation was chosen. Due to Covid-19, the funeral service is private.
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, St. Matthews, is in charge of the arrangements.