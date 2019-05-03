|
|
Lynn Fenton Bishop Jay
Louisville - Lynn Fenton Bishop Jay, 55, died on April 30 after a long illness. Lynn was born in Birmingham, MI and moved to Louisville as a child. She graduated from St. Francis high school in 1982 and earned a BA from University of Louisville 1988 and an MBA from Bellarmine University 2004. After college Lynn served as a social worker for Spencer County Child Protective Services.
Lynn enjoyed outdoor activities such as biking, skiing, tennis and golf. She was happiest when she was with her family and friends. She was a member of the Louisville Country Club where she cherished her many friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother Janis Fenton Bishop. She is survived her husband of 25 years Edward Altsheler Jay, three daughters; Eliza Fenton Jay, Ellie Altsheler Jay and Carter Maxwell Jay. She is also survived by her father; Daniel Fredrick Bishop (Cathy), brother; Daniel Bishop (Amie) of Evansville, IN, and their children Max Bishop, Nick Bishop and Andrew Bishop, as well as nephews; Will Matson, Rob Lewis and Sam Lewis, niece; Stuart Matson.
The family would like to thank Amy Johnson, her caregiver and Guardian Angel for the last years of her life. We are also grateful for the help and assistance from the staffs of Hallmark House, Baptist East Palliative Care Unit, and Hosparus.
There will e a visitation from 2pm-4pm at St. Francis in the Fields followed by service at 4pm
Memorial Gifts to the Parklands of Louisville or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019