Lynn Hulette Harding
Louisville - Lynn Hulette Harding, 85, left her loved ones for her heavenly home with Jesus on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Hilary "Hill" Harding, her sister, Patsy Jean Hulette, and her parents. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Melissa Harding Aultman (Keith) and Melanie Harding Bates (Garrett); and her four beloved grandchildren, Alexander Harding Aultman, Katherine Aultman Ciulla (Anthony), Victoria Bates Samples (Matt), and Micaela Lynn Bates.
Lynn Iris was born in Frankfort, KY, on November 17, 1933, to Hubert Brown and Flora Mae Houchin Hulette. Soon after meeting Hill at KT's after a U of L football game, they married in June 1954. After his graduation from Speed Scientific School, they moved to Camp Lejeune, NC, for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. After living in Clinton, IA, for several years for his job with DuPont, they moved back to Louisville. Lynn was devoted to her husband and daughters and made many wonderful memories for them. She was skilled in many areas, including cooking, baking, calligraphy, weaving, and crafting. She enjoyed hosting events in her home, especially for her Friendship Sunday school class. She loved playing bridge with couples' groups and bunco with her neighbors. Lynn and Hill were decades-long U of L football and basketball ticket holders.
Lynn loved God and enjoyed studying His Word. She loved her church, Beargrass Christian, and was one of its first female elders, serving on and heading committees. She and Hill joyfully sponsored pilgrims on The Walk to Emmaus, wanting all to know the saving love of Jesus Christ. They were blessed to visit the Holy Land and savored the experience of walking where Jesus walked. She was a prayer warrior and reached out to those who were in need of encouragement, even when she did not know them. She was the most loving, supportive, and encouraging mother and grandmother, enthusiastically attending all activities in which her family members were involved. She was the room mother, Girl Scout leader, and Sing Out Louisville parent sponsor who made everything special for those privileged to know her. Though diminished by dementia in her later years, she was an amazing woman of faith and love who will be missed tremendously by her loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, with burial following at Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Beargrass Christian Church or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019