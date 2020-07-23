Lynn MullenLouisville - Lynn Mullen, 72 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020.Lynn retired after 25 years at JCPenney at The Mall of St. Matthews. She was an avid Country and Western dancer. She danced competitively for 7 years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Louise Maier and her brother, Mike Maier.She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dennis Mullen, her son, Jeff Mullen (Conchita), her daughter, Shannon Block (Tony), two grandchildren, Zachary Lehr and Matthew Block, one brother, Steve Maier (Terry) and two sisters, Tina Greenwell (Doug) and Sonya Williams (Jim).There will be no services, cremation was chosen.Memorial Contributions can be made to, Bluegrass Center for Autism or FEAT of Louisville.The family wishes to thank HOSPARUS for their loving care and a special thanks to Dave Horton her dance partner.