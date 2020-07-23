1/1
Lynn Mullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Mullen

Louisville - Lynn Mullen, 72 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020.

Lynn retired after 25 years at JCPenney at The Mall of St. Matthews. She was an avid Country and Western dancer. She danced competitively for 7 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Louise Maier and her brother, Mike Maier.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dennis Mullen, her son, Jeff Mullen (Conchita), her daughter, Shannon Block (Tony), two grandchildren, Zachary Lehr and Matthew Block, one brother, Steve Maier (Terry) and two sisters, Tina Greenwell (Doug) and Sonya Williams (Jim).

There will be no services, cremation was chosen.

Memorial Contributions can be made to, Bluegrass Center for Autism or FEAT of Louisville.

The family wishes to thank HOSPARUS for their loving care and a special thanks to Dave Horton her dance partner.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved