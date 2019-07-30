|
|
Lynn Slater Phelps
Louisville - Lynn Slater Phelps passed away peacefully July 28, 2019 at Baptist Health surrounded by her family. She was born March 26, 1943 in Louisville, KY to the late Ralph Lynn and Bertie Eveslage Slater. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving brothers, William A. and Ralph V. Slater.
Lynn retired from Louisville Gas and Electric Company with 36 years of service as a member of the Information Systems Department, retiring as Information Analyst. She was proud having been the first female computer programmer in the company.
She was a life-member of the Highland Post 201 American Legion Auxiliary, having served as Unit President and 5th District of Kentucky President.
Survivors include her loving husband, Michael W. Phelps; sister-in-law Karlynn Slater; niece Kelly Creager; nephews Steven and Michael Slater and their children; also her cousin Donna Bean who was more like a sister. She dearly loved her departed pets, Betsy, Scotty and Maggie.
Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1st until the time of service at 1 p.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or a . Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019