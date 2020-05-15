Lynna Crigler
1957 - 2020
Lynna Crigler

Columbus - Lynna L. Crigler, 62, of Columbus, Indiana passed away at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday May 13, 2020. She was born September 17, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Richard Franklin Crigler and Betty Jean (Compton) Crigler.

Lynna received an associate degree in accounting and computer technologies from IVYTECH Columbus. She spent most of her adult life in Louisville, Kentucky, where she lived near her beloved Louisville Downs and was the Operations & Marketing manager for The Meat Store. She created beautiful needlepoint and crocheted items for family and friends and was an avid cook who made the best biscuits in the world! She was a huge cat lover and will be happy to be reunited with her beloved Butter.

Lynna became a Roman Catholic in 1988 and was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Columbus.

She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Garland Brook Cemetery with graveside rites to be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday with Deacon Russ Woodard officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in memory of Lynna may be made to the Bartholomew County Humane Society 4415 E. 200 South Columbus, IN 47201.

Lynna is survived by her sister, Rene Crigler of Highland, New York; brothers, Carlos F. (Teri) Crigler of Hope, Indiana and Ronald D. Crigler of Winter Haven, Florida.

Friends and relatives are encouraged to sign the online guestbook, light a virtual candle and send a message of condolence to the Crigler family via the funeral home website: www.jewellrittman.com




Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garland Brook Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Columbus
3855 25th St
Columbus, IN 47203
(812) 372-9923
