|
|
Lynne Viola Boone
Floyds Knobs - 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She attended Valparaiso University and graduated from Iowa State University. Lynn was instrumental in the success of their family's business, Ridgeview Animal Clinic, in New Albany. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the "10" Homemakers Club, as well as the Indiana State Veterinary Auxiliary, where she served as an officer on many committees at both the district and state levels.
She was born on March 21, 1937 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and George Wiechen.
Lynne is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roger Boone, DVM; daughters, Nancy, Joyce Karrfalt (Eric); son, David Boone; and grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Tuesday after 10:00 a.m. at her church. Her funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church (1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon, Indiana.
Contributions in Lynne's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Pre-School. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019