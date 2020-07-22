Lynnette Hatfield



Lakeland, FL - Lynnette Ann Brooks Hatfield, Age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2020 in Lakeland Florida.



Born in Tiffin, Ohio on January 8, 1955, Lynnette was a 1973 graduate of Ballard High were she was a cheerleader and a member of the student council executive board. She was an artist and a performer. As a young adult, she was one of the first high school aged members of the Louisville Ballet Co. and performed in the Nutcracker. She also choreographed dance numbers for musicals performed by the Steamboat Cabin Theatre in Jeffersonville, IN.



She is survived by her brother, Linden E Brooks, III and her two sisters, Madge Brooks and Dorothy Brooks.



She was preceded in death by her son, John Cletus Hatfield, and her mother, JoAnn R Brooks, and her father, Linden E Brooks, Jr.









