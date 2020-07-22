1/1
Lynnette Hatfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynnette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynnette Hatfield

Lakeland, FL - Lynnette Ann Brooks Hatfield, Age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2020 in Lakeland Florida.

Born in Tiffin, Ohio on January 8, 1955, Lynnette was a 1973 graduate of Ballard High were she was a cheerleader and a member of the student council executive board. She was an artist and a performer. As a young adult, she was one of the first high school aged members of the Louisville Ballet Co. and performed in the Nutcracker. She also choreographed dance numbers for musicals performed by the Steamboat Cabin Theatre in Jeffersonville, IN.

She is survived by her brother, Linden E Brooks, III and her two sisters, Madge Brooks and Dorothy Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Cletus Hatfield, and her mother, JoAnn R Brooks, and her father, Linden E Brooks, Jr.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved