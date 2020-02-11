|
|
M. James "Jim" Doussard
M. James "Jim" Doussard, 89, known to a generation of Louisvillians as the television and radio critic for the Courier-Journal, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020.
Jim, the only child of the late Maurice Doussard and Fern Moffitt, was born on June 23, 1930, in East St. Louis, IL. It was during his youth there that he developed his lifelong passion for sports, but especially the game of baseball, and particularly the St. Louis Cardinals and his hero Stan Musial.
He served in the U.S. Army in Europe during the Korean War and, following his honorable discharge, graduated cum laude in 1957 from St. Louis University with a B.S. in English literature and philosophy. That same year, he married Barbara Ann Salanik, also of East St. Louis.
Jim and Barbara embarked on their married life in Jefferson City, MO, with Jim landing his first job in journalism at the Jefferson City (MO) Tribune as a reporter and feature writer. Within a year, he had moved to the Decatur (IL) Herald & Review, and by 1964 he was assistant night city editor at the Courier-Journal, where he would remain until his retirement 23 years later.
Jim showed his versatility during his time at the Courier, serving as a writer and editor for the Sunday Magazine and the Arts section, and as editor of Television/Radio Week magazine. But it was in his role as television critic between 1967 and 1977 that Jim made his mark on local viewing habits, sharing his views on everything from "All in the Family" to "Upstairs, Downstairs."
His love for the written word was life-long, beginning with his work on The University News in college, through his many newspaper positions, and continuing into his post-retirement years, which were filled with daily crossword puzzles, countless games of Scrabble, and even some jottings of poetry.
Surviving Jim, in addition to his devoted wife Barbara, are daughters Lisa Doussard Plegge (Christopher) of Fletcher, NC; Jane A. Doussard-Roosevelt (Mike) of Piedmont, SC; son James T. Doussard (Brad Crown) of St. George Island, MD; and much-loved granddaughter Megan Roosevelt (Shadrey Sands) of Bozeman, MT.
According to his wishes, no services will be held. Memories or notes of condolence may be left on the Ratterman website.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020