M. June Varney McGuire
Louisville - M. June Varney McGuire, 76, passed peacefully from this world Thursday November 5, 2020.
She was retired from Vitera Healthcare Solutions and retired licensed Optician in the state of Kentucky.June was born November 2, 1944 in Williamson, WV and attended Matewan High School and Marshall University. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elliott P. McGuire Jr., sisters, Gayle Goad and Joan Hope, brothers, John H. and Robert. June is the daughter of the late John H. and Della Sesson Varney.
She is survived by her sister, Lois Smith Douglas, nephews, John Goad (Betty) and Ted W. Goad, sister-in-law Terri McGuire, brother-in-law, Jim McGuire.
At June's request, no funeral services will be held. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society
.