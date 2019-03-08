|
|
M. Lynne Osterholt
Louisville - 73, born April 8, 1945, died after a short illness, on March 2, 2019. Born in Fresno, California, Lynne was the daughter of the late Bernard John and Ann Bauer Osterholt.
Lynne was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Ursuline College, University of Louisville, and the University of Kentucky, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, a PhD in French Literature, and a Juris Doctor. Lynne also earned the distinction of Phi Beta Kappa and was awarded the Concours National De Francais Prix D' Honneur. Lynne was a very well-respected attorney who practiced for more than 4 decades with an emphasis in Family and Criminal Law, as well as a giving and generous friend to many. Lynne served on the Board of Directors of the Louisville Bar Association and the Home of the Innocents, and was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and Louisville Bar Association. Lynne was also credited with naming the Belvedere while the Hon. Frank W. Burke was Mayor of Louisville.
Lynne is survived by her brother, Bernard John "Jack" Osterholt (Lynn Hawk), Deputy Mayor of Miami-Dade County, FL; her nephew, John Perrin Osterholt, of New York City, NY; and Denise M. Cunningham, her paralegal of 40 years.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family requests that expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019