Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
M. Ruth (Magruder) Johnson Obituary
M. Ruth Johnson (Magruder)

Jeffersontown - M. Ruth (Magruder) Johnson, 85, of Jeffersontown, went home to God on Friday, February 7, 2020 with her family by her side.

Ruth worked for St. Xavier High School, St. Edward Parish, Joe Guy Hagan Realtor, Curtis 100, and retired from Nazareth Home in 2010. She was a registered member of St. Edward Catholic Church since 1961. Throughout Ruth's life, she enjoyed being the most loving caregiver to several family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; husband, Eugene; and son, Stephen.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Weatherford (Larry); son, Joseph Gregory Johnson (Sonya); grandchildren, Amy, Stacy, Katie, Tony, and Jonathon; great-grandchildren, Ceci, Cooper, Jameson, and Lorelei; five sisters and two brothers.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
