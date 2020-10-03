M. Virginia Weber SchneiderLouisville - M. Virginia Weber Schneider, 101, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, September 29, 2020.Virginia was born in Louisville to the late Frank and Florence Weber. Mom was a devoted and loving wife to Leo for 67 years as well as loving mother to her children. The most gracious of hostesses, she was always eager to share in both the emotional and literal sense. However, her greatest joy was that as homemaker for our family, continuing that support for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid, and expert, bridge player. She also spent hours teaching and playing all sorts of card games with her family. Mom enjoyed poker and blackjack, but spent her later years playing bingo at least once and sometimes twice a day at Magnolia Springs, her much loved home for the past ten years. Mom was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed golf and reading as well. She was a member of the Queen's Daughters, Our Lady of Peace Auxiliary, St. Anthony's Hospital Auxiliary, and Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary. She will be missed and dearly remembered by her large family and many friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Schneider; siblings, Frances Ising, Elvin Weber, Donald Weber, and James Weber.Survivors include her children, Carole Ann Weddle (Danny), Leo J. Schneider (Peggy), Donald E. Schneider (Joricia), Mary Kathryn Jones (Kevin), and Jean L. Smith (Michael); grandchildren, Andrea Weddle (Ray Felsecker), Thaddeus Weddle, Amy Kelly (Matt), Jeffrey Schneider (Jen), Lara Schneider, Christopher Jones (Mandee), Kate Jones, Peter Jones (Molly), Mollie Jones, Michael A. Smith (Katie), and David L. Smith (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Danny, Annie, and Ryan Kelly, Olivia Schneider, Abby, Emily, Lauren, and Annie Jones, Caroline, Isabelle and Alison Jones, Daniel and Christopher Smith, and Lena Smith; siblings, Thomas Weber (Rosemarie) and Carolyn Weber; and several nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholich Church, with a private burial to follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Mass of the Air.