1/
Mabel B. Arbogast
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel B Arbogast

Prospect - Mabel B Arbogast, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Prospect, KY.

She was born to the late Joseph and Mabel (Ralston) Blose in Harrisonburg, VA on September 22, 1924.

Mabel loved her family, had a passion for music, enjoyed traveling and was proud of her work as a Real Estate Agent.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Daniel Wilhelm, son; Daniel Lee Wilhelm and 7 siblings.

Left to cherish the memory of Mabel are her children; Sandy Creznic (George), Susan Wilhelm (Michael Durham), Sharon Antisdel (Jim) and David Wilhelm (Renee), 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister; Lucille Zeiders, daughter-in-law; Janet Wilhelm extended family and friends.

A private graveside service was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, PA.

Memorial donations can be made to Louisville Orchestra or Waterfront Botanical Gardens in memory of Mabel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved