Mabel B Arbogast



Prospect - Mabel B Arbogast, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Prospect, KY.



She was born to the late Joseph and Mabel (Ralston) Blose in Harrisonburg, VA on September 22, 1924.



Mabel loved her family, had a passion for music, enjoyed traveling and was proud of her work as a Real Estate Agent.



She is preceded in death by her husband; Daniel Wilhelm, son; Daniel Lee Wilhelm and 7 siblings.



Left to cherish the memory of Mabel are her children; Sandy Creznic (George), Susan Wilhelm (Michael Durham), Sharon Antisdel (Jim) and David Wilhelm (Renee), 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister; Lucille Zeiders, daughter-in-law; Janet Wilhelm extended family and friends.



A private graveside service was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, PA.



Memorial donations can be made to Louisville Orchestra or Waterfront Botanical Gardens in memory of Mabel.









