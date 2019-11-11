|
Mabel Borah
Louisville - Mabel Borah, 94, died Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was retired from Taylor Drug Store and a member of Highview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and son, Danny.
She is survived by her children, Jill Broadbent, Donna Wafford (Barry) and David Borah (Faye); daughter-in-law, Ann Peak Borah; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; four and a half great great grandchildren; and sisters, Effie Honaker and Jenny Fulton Burns.
Her funeral is 12:30pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation is after 10am Thursday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019