Mabel Cobb
Mabel Cobb

Louisville - 86, went home to be with the Lord, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020. She was a member of Greater Tabernacle Miss. Bapt. Church and retired from G. E. Appliance Park. Survivors: children, LaDonna Cobb Lackey (Reginald), LaBriette Cobb Jackson; step-daughter, Natalie Cobb; granddaughters, Michelle Scott Darby, Rona Cobb Harris, Shannon Cobb Black and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Thurs. 11AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. online condolences: www.hathawayandclark. com




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 AM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Service
12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
