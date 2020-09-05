Or Copy this URL to Share

Mabel Cobb



Louisville - 86, went home to be with the Lord, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020. She was a member of Greater Tabernacle Miss. Bapt. Church and retired from G. E. Appliance Park. Survivors: children, LaDonna Cobb Lackey (Reginald), LaBriette Cobb Jackson; step-daughter, Natalie Cobb; granddaughters, Michelle Scott Darby, Rona Cobb Harris, Shannon Cobb Black and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Thurs. 11AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. online condolences: www.hathawayandclark. com









