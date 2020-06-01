Mabel Gravens
Louisville - Mabel Gravens, 87, loving wife to Charles Gravens, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020. She was born in Fountain Run, KY on October 10, 1932 to the late Ray and Kate (Simmons) Harwood. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Marion Harwood and a sister, Jonell Sutton.
Mabel was a member of Grace Praise and Worship.
Besides her husband of 66 years she is survived by her children, Charity Fuson (John), Eric Gravens (Anita), her brothers, John Harwood (Mary), Bobby Harwood (Ruthie), Darrell Harwood (Bonnie) and grandson Tate Fuson. She is also mourned by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Elmcroft Assisted Living and Park Terrace for providing her with great care. The family also sends their love to all the friends and families they made at Park Terrace. As Mabel always said with a big smile on her face "I love you" to everyone she met.
Services and burial are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mabel's name to: Grace Praise and Worship Missions Program, 1521 Gagel Avenue, Louisville, KY 40216 or Harbour House of Louisville, P. O. Box 58219, Louisville, KY 40268. (www.hhlou.org 502 719 0072)
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.