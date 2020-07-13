1/1
Mabel L. Aniton
Mabel L. Aniton

Louisville - 98, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hillcreek Nursing Home.

Mabel was born and raised in Springfield, Ky and later moved to Louisville.

She loved to play bingo and frequented all local bingo halls in the past.

Prior to her retirement, she worked several jobs including at the Old Walnut Street Chili Parlor, General Hospital and managed the cafeteria at Harshaw Chemical Company.

Mabel is survived by five children, Shirley Sanders, Michael Davis (Diane), Johnnie Lawrence (Zelda), Yvonne Bach (Steve), and Darrell Aniton (Wanda).

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Aniton, two sons, Fredrick Lawrence (Beverly), and Ronnie Lawrence, also three brothers, John Simms, James Edelen of Flint, Michigan and William Clay of Indianapolis and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, family and friends.

The visitation will be held on Friday July 17th from 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. and the service immediately following at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 west Broadway. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
