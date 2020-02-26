|
|
Mabel T. Johnson
Louisville - 89, passed away February 22, 2020.
She was a long-time member of Cane Run Baptist Church.
Survivors; her children Gwendolyn, Carolyn, Cassandra, Lisa, Kenneth, Glenn, Brian, David and Rodney Johnson, Charlestine Barbour (Robert), Patricia Thompson, Rosalind Thomas (Michael), Joycelyn Kinnaird (Henry) and Debra Foree; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, sister; Beulah Hines (James).
Visitation: 9-11 am Saturday at her church, 1455 Catalpa Street with funeral services following at 11 am. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements; G. C. Williams.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020