Mable "Tommie" Compton
Louisville - Mable Thomas "Tommie" Compton, 95, of Louisville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Seneca Place Nursing Home.
Tommie was a great person. She devoted her life to her six children and her husband, Bernard. She loved being outside tending to her many beautiful flowers. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She spent the last six years in the Nursing Home entertaining everyone with her vivacious personality, always giving those around her a smile and a good laugh. We loved her dearly and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, her son Ralph Thomas, her parents and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Patricia Matsunaga (Jim), Brenda Bryant (Ellis), Michael Compton, Rita Blandford, Denise Cripe (Richard) and daughter in law, Karen Compton, Her beloved grandchildren, Theresa Matsunaga, Matthew, Daniel and Lee Blandford, Kristen and Courtney Cripe, Kimberly Compton, Her great grandchildren Zachary and Jesse Kowalski.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private prayer service with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Memorial Gifts may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association
