|
|
Machilda Gary
Okolona - Mrs. Machilda Gary, age 88, of Okolona, Kentucky passed from this earth on May 21, 2019. She was born in Butler County, Kentucky on August 29, 1930 to the late Ulysses and Octavia (Embry) Byers. Mrs. Gary was a woman of faith who loved the Lord. She devoted her life to her husband, her children and her home. Mrs. Gary was extremely proud of her family and loved them dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to walk in Jefferson Mall with a large group of friends. Mrs. Gary will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Lendon Gary; siblings, Rodney Byers, Raymond Byers, Reva Pharris and Geneva Gary; sister-in-law, Dorene Byers; brothers-in-law, Bob Bard, Carman Pharris, and Elza Gary.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Jerry Gary (Sherri) and Jeff Gary (Jane); grandchildren, Nicole Greenwell, Lindsey Axson, Christopher Gary (Tiffany), and Ciera Gary (James Boyter); great grandchildren, Allen Greenwell, Aubrie Axson, and Lendon Gary; sisters, Captola Bard and Justine Ernspiker (Norman); brother, Laymon Byers (Mary Catherine); sister-in-law, Emogene Byers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial in Embry Cemetery (Butler County) to follow. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019