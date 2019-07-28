|
|
Madeline Carol Harrod
Jeffersontown - Madeline Carol Harrod, 72, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born on December 25, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Dottie Hayden.
Madeline was a member of First Baptist Church of Middletown. Madeline had an amazing gift of selflessness and Christian love. She was currently employed at The Popcorn Station in Jeffersontown where she had many loving friends and coworkers. Madeline had a gift for decorating, event planning and a love for children.
Madeline is survived by her son, Jamie Harrod (Carrie), grandchildren Wesley (Kari), Brooke and Savannah, brother, Vic Hayden (Sandy), niece Allison Hayden-Marshall (LaMarr), nephew Brett Toon (Heidi) of Bluffton, South Carolina, great-niece Samantha Marshall and great-nephews Cameron Marshall and Alec and Wayne Toon. She is also survived by many loving friends and relatives.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Her funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Middletown Historic Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Madeline's memory be made to Norton Children's Hospital.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019