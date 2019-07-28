Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Harrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Carol Harrod


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Madeline Carol Harrod Obituary
Madeline Carol Harrod

Jeffersontown - Madeline Carol Harrod, 72, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born on December 25, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Dottie Hayden.

Madeline was a member of First Baptist Church of Middletown. Madeline had an amazing gift of selflessness and Christian love. She was currently employed at The Popcorn Station in Jeffersontown where she had many loving friends and coworkers. Madeline had a gift for decorating, event planning and a love for children.

Madeline is survived by her son, Jamie Harrod (Carrie), grandchildren Wesley (Kari), Brooke and Savannah, brother, Vic Hayden (Sandy), niece Allison Hayden-Marshall (LaMarr), nephew Brett Toon (Heidi) of Bluffton, South Carolina, great-niece Samantha Marshall and great-nephews Cameron Marshall and Alec and Wayne Toon. She is also survived by many loving friends and relatives.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Middletown Historic Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Madeline's memory be made to Norton Children's Hospital.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now