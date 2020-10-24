Madeline Joan Javins
Louisville - Madeline Joan Javins, 67, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She was born September 1, 1953 in Louisville a daughter to Marshall E. Kunker and Emma C. Youmans Kunker.
Madeline was a 1971 graduate of Waggener High School and was a controller for over 20 plus years for Project Heating and Cooling. She enjoyed playing the slot machines and having a good time with family and friends. Her true pride and joy were her grandchildren and making memories with them to last a lifetime.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald K. Javins.
Madeline is survived by her children, Gregory Javins and Kelly Floyd (Chad); grandchildren, Hunter, Austin and Connor Javins; Bryce Floyd and Brooke Grider; sisblings, Mike Kunker and Laurie Downs (Paul); longtime best friends Susan Burch (Jo Pat) and the Fairlawn Road Family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
in Madeline's name. www.RattermanBrothers.com