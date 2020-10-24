1/1
Madeline Joan Javins
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline Joan Javins

Louisville - Madeline Joan Javins, 67, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born September 1, 1953 in Louisville a daughter to Marshall E. Kunker and Emma C. Youmans Kunker.

Madeline was a 1971 graduate of Waggener High School and was a controller for over 20 plus years for Project Heating and Cooling. She enjoyed playing the slot machines and having a good time with family and friends. Her true pride and joy were her grandchildren and making memories with them to last a lifetime.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald K. Javins.

Madeline is survived by her children, Gregory Javins and Kelly Floyd (Chad); grandchildren, Hunter, Austin and Connor Javins; Bryce Floyd and Brooke Grider; sisblings, Mike Kunker and Laurie Downs (Paul); longtime best friends Susan Burch (Jo Pat) and the Fairlawn Road Family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Madeline's name.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved