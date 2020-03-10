|
|
Madelyn Cochran
Louisville - 81, of Nashua, NH died Friday March 6, 2020 at the Crestwood Center in Milford. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Theresa Delaney (Larry), her sons Louis Cochran III, and Julian Cochran, granddaughter Angela Delaney, nieces Katrina, and Rachel, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home, 1300 West Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40203-1799. Burial will follow at Louisville Cemetery, 1339 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville, KY 40217.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020