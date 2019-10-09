|
|
Madge Cushing Francis Evans
Madge Cushing Francis Evans passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Canton, Ohio on April 16, 1932 to Maude and Lyman Cushing. She was an only child.
Madge graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1954 and was awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award which is given to an outstanding graduating senior. She majored in History and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority as well as the Omicron Delta Kappa society which honors students for outstanding academics and service. Madge also served as the Associate Editor of William and Mary's college newspaper, The Flathead, which was voted the best college newspaper in the state of Virginia at that time. Madge was very fond of Williamsburg and made numerous visits there during her lifetime. Thomas Jefferson was her favorite historical figure.
She taught middle school History at Louisville Collegiate School during the 1970s while earning her Master's Degree from Sullivan University. She was greatly admired for her structured teaching style and the high expectations she had of her students. More than just a few claimed her to be "their favorite teacher".
Madge moved to Florida after she married her second husband, the Rev. David T. Evans, Jr. an amazing and very generous Presbyterian minister. She taught History and English in the Palm Beach County school system for several years and after retiring from teaching, continued serving in her local community. Madge and David moved to Laguna Hills, California where they lived until his death in 1999. While living in California, she was actively involved in many worthy community organizations and served as Chair of the Mission Commission which fed the Orange County homeless population for the Presbyterian Churches in California.
Madge loved to travel and help others and was an avid reader. She kept numerous journals during her lifetime which are filled with deep treasures of wisdom and insight into her life in faith in Christ Jesus. Her deep faith gave her an opportunity to mentor to many in the Presbyterian Churches she attended in each city in which she lived. Known for her sweet voice, broad smile and loving personality she would often repeat "This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in the gift of it" no matter what her circumstances or of her family or friends. "Onward and upward" and "one day at a time" were well known 'Madgisms' as she "kept her show on the road."
Madge is survived by her two sons, Clark Francis of Louisville, Kentucky and Steven Francis of Laguna Beach, California and most recently, Louisville, Kentucky as well as her first husband, Ralph Francis. Madge's ashes will be scattered in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. A life celebration and Memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:00am at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Ky. Donations may be made to the or to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019