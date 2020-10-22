Madonna Karrer
Louisville - Madonna Karrer, 82, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Madonna was born in Loretto, Kentucky to the late Joseph Guy and Adelaide Logsdon Hagan. She served her family faithfully as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. She leaves a legacy of grace and love to her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raymond and their son, Doug Karrer.
She is survived by her children, Paula (David) Derringer, Glen (Dawn) Karrer, and Kevin Karrer; grandchildren, Davey, Shane (Taylor), Sydney (Keith), Ian, Max, Colin, and Landon; and great granddaughters, Savannah and Parker.
Visitation for Madonna will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, with a burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com