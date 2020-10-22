1/1
Madonna Karrer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madonna Karrer

Louisville - Madonna Karrer, 82, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Madonna was born in Loretto, Kentucky to the late Joseph Guy and Adelaide Logsdon Hagan. She served her family faithfully as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. She leaves a legacy of grace and love to her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raymond and their son, Doug Karrer.

She is survived by her children, Paula (David) Derringer, Glen (Dawn) Karrer, and Kevin Karrer; grandchildren, Davey, Shane (Taylor), Sydney (Keith), Ian, Max, Colin, and Landon; and great granddaughters, Savannah and Parker.

Visitation for Madonna will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, with a burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved