Mae P. "Honey" Gwin
Memphis - Mae P. "Honey" Gwin, 97, of Memphis, IN, and formerly of Brighton, CO, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 20, 1922 to Norman and Gertrude (Freely) Phillips. Mae was preceded in death by her Husband, John O. Gwin, her son James; her beloved father, Norman Phillips, her loving mother, Gertrude Phillips; brother-in-law, Lawrence Ciszewski; and nephew, Chris Ciszewski. Honey was married to her loving and adoring husband of 57 years, John O. Gwin on May 14, 1949. Blessed to have been part of her wonderful life include her husband, John; son Sean, wife Karen, granddaughter Paige; son Tim, wife Patty, granddaughter Caroline; daughter Gina Park, husband Shane; granddaughter Meaghan Scott and husband Tom, granddaughter Amanda Conard and husband Cable and great grandson Westin; grandson Collin Wilcox; sister, Rita Ciszewski; niece, Monica Stults; nephew, Bill Donnillon and wife Linda; along with additional family members. An adoring wife, loving mother and a doting Aunt and grandmother, Honey will be remembered for her adorable smile, infectious laugh, quick wit and feisty personality. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and a loving memory of her well lived life. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, IN at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 with further services at her final resting place with her Husband and Son at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mae's name to the American Diabetes Association, or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019