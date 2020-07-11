Magalyn "Maggie" MullinsLouisville - Magalyn "Maggie" Mullins, age 92, passed away on July 10, 2020.Born to the late Joseph and Josie Rogers, Maggie was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Roger; four sisters and two brothers. Here to carry on her memory are her children, Barbara Dattilo, Marti Sims, Mike Mullins (Pam); grandchildren Rick Datillo (Janelle), Cheri Heller (Troy), Jade McCoy, Brent Mullins (Marybeth), Jessica Fife (Dave), Pam Demling (TJ), Kyle Mullins (Rachel), Andrew Mullins; 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; her brother Junior Roger (Della); and her special friend and caretaker Tee Crenshaw, who she absolutely thought the world of.Maggie, also known as Nana, will always be remembered as a dedicated mother, friend, and church member at Highview Baptist Church for well over two decades. Her church was her home away from home, she could be found there almost every Wednesday night ensuring no one went hungry. Maggie was also an avid UK fan, she loved watching the games.In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Highview Baptist Church, 7711 Fegenbush Ln, Louisville, KY 40228. A visitation will be held Monday, July 13 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service in Maggie's honor will follow Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Maggie will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.