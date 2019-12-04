|
|
Magdalena Giesela Kostrzewa Zemelka
Cape Canaveral - Magdalena Giesela Kostrzewa Zemelka died August 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Magdalena was the beloved wife (72-years) of Stanley Zemelka, mother to Peter and Barbara (Venuto), grandmother to Charles Venuto (Jenny) Rochester, NY and Joseph Venuto Marquette, Michigan, great grandmother to Charles Venuto, Rochester, and sister to Mia Chwalek, Darmstadt, Germany, aunt to Petra and Michael Chwalek, Darmstadt, Germany, George and Elizabeth Zemelka, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Magdalena was from Katowize, Poland.
In 1951 Magdalena and Stanley immigrated to the USA. In 1959, after the birth of their children in Cleveland, OH, the family moved to Louisville, KY.
In May 1972, Magdalena earned a Bachelor of Arts--cum laude--Bellarmine College in languages and taught briefly at Trinity High School. Deciding that teaching was not for her, Magdalena then went back to school. Under the guidance of the late Sr. M Angelice Seibert O.S.U., Magdalena earned a degree in Medical Technology from Jefferson Community College. Magdalena retired from Norton Hospital.
In 1989, Magdalena and Stanley moved to Cape Canaveral. Magdalena was always accomplished with whatever she pursued. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial and internment was held October 26 at Church of Our Saviour's, Cocoa Beach, FL.
A Mass in loving memory for Magdalena Zemelka is scheduled December 8, 10:15, at Church of Our Saviour's, Cocoa Beach, FL.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019