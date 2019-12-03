Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Magdalene M. Bussey

Magdalene M. Bussey Obituary
Magdalene M. Bussey

Louisville - 96, a longtime resident of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Richmond, VA.

She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Mrs. Bussey retired from Naval Ordinance after 38 years of dedicated service.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie B. Cosby and Dr. G. Jill B. Harris (Dr. Monroe) of Richmond, VA.; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and a nephew.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
