Magdalene M. Bussey
Louisville - 96, a longtime resident of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Richmond, VA.
She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Mrs. Bussey retired from Naval Ordinance after 38 years of dedicated service.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie B. Cosby and Dr. G. Jill B. Harris (Dr. Monroe) of Richmond, VA.; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and a nephew.
Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019