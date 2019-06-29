|
Magdalene "Madge" Miller
Louisville - Entered into rest on Thursday, June 27th. She was a member of the Expressway Church of Christ for over 50 years. Mrs. Miller was preceded by her husband, Cecil D. Miller. She is survived by a son, Eddie Miller (Theresa); two daughters, Denise McCorkle (Lee Mont) and Donna Coomes (Frank); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Geneva Vincent. Her funeral will be on Monday at 10 am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1pm until 8pm. Her family wants to express their appreciation for the care and attention to Madge shown by Brookdale Senior Living, Baptist Healthcare and Hosparus and special thanks to her close friends, Mitch Cunningham, Dorothy Lamkin, Tom Hood and Ruth Whitaker.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019