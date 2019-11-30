Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4700 Lowe Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4700 Lowe Road
View Map
Committal
Following Services
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4700 Lowe Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Catlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major James "Tiger" Catlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major James "Tiger" Catlett Obituary
Major James "Tiger" Catlett

Louisville - Major James "Tiger" Catlett, 81, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Jim graduated from Shawnee High School in 1955 and was a natural athlete, excelling at any sport he attempted. He retired from the Louisville Fire Department in 1999 as Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Oran and Nannie Catlett.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patsy; daughter, Vicki Buckley; brothers, Roger and Steve (Pam) Catlett; nephew, Scott (Celia) Catlett, and their children, Grant, Carolyn, and Julia.

Visitation will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4700 Lowe Road, Saturday, December 7 from 1:00 to 2:00, with the Funeral Mass at 2:00. Committal of ashes at the church will take place immediately following the service. Family and friends are invited to a reception at the conclusion of the committal of ashes.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either St. Paul's Episcopal Church, or Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, 4003 Kresge Way #100, Louisville, KY 40207.

Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now