Major James "Tiger" Catlett
Louisville - Major James "Tiger" Catlett, 81, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Jim graduated from Shawnee High School in 1955 and was a natural athlete, excelling at any sport he attempted. He retired from the Louisville Fire Department in 1999 as Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Oran and Nannie Catlett.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patsy; daughter, Vicki Buckley; brothers, Roger and Steve (Pam) Catlett; nephew, Scott (Celia) Catlett, and their children, Grant, Carolyn, and Julia.
Visitation will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4700 Lowe Road, Saturday, December 7 from 1:00 to 2:00, with the Funeral Mass at 2:00. Committal of ashes at the church will take place immediately following the service. Family and friends are invited to a reception at the conclusion of the committal of ashes.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either St. Paul's Episcopal Church, or Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, 4003 Kresge Way #100, Louisville, KY 40207.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2019