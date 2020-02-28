Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael Cemetery
Major Norbert G. Hermann (retired U.S. Army) passed away Thursday at Baptist Hospital East at the age of 78. During his 23 years of military service he served two tours in Viet Nam two tours in Korea and one in Germany. Meeting him at the gates of heaven were his parents Norwood and Mildred Hermann, and brother James Hermann. Left to cherish his memory are his sister Diane Dougherty, brother Gary Hermann (Victoria) and sister-in-law Martha Hermann. Also nieces and nephews Becky Hermann, Amanda Palmer[Jesse], Daniel Dougherty, Nathan Dougherty, Tiffany Hermann and Gary Hermann. Visitation will be held at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. at Barret from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM Sunday. Burial 10:30 Monday at St. Michael Cemetary. Expressions of sympathy should be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
