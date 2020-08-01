1/1
Majorie Payne
Majorie Payne

Louisville - Marjorie Payne left her earthly home on July 30, 2020 at the age of 88 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Payne (Jack); son, James Keith; granddaughters Megan Marie Payne and Amy Meredith Price; parents and four siblings. She is survived by sons Daniel Dale (Pam), Mark Alan, and Caleb Glenn. She had eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild . She will be missed by devoted friends and neighbors Mary and Terry Jacobi, Leah and Mike Harmon, and Jeff Davis.

Marjorie spent her life in many roles. She was past member of Jeffersontown United Methodist Church and present member of Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church beginning in 1985. She was den mother of pack 75 and leader for the Retarded Council, Pack 475. She held the presidential award for scouting. She was past member of the Liberty Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and held office of Star in Point, Ruth. She continued with the Bright Star Chapter 16 completing sixty years in 2019. She ran "Grandma's Day Care" in her home. She made cakes professionally and was known as "The Cake Lady". Marjorie enjoyed her life spending time with her family and encouraged all to stay close. May the Lord be with you.

Visitation at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village on Monday and Tuesday from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Funeral on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00am with internment at the Resthaven Cemetery, Bardstown Road. The family requests donations to Foster Avenue Baptist Church in lieu of flowers in her memory.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
