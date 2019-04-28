|
Malcolm Christopher Chancey
Louisville - Malcolm Christopher Chancey, 57, born in Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was married to the love of his life, Marcy for 18 years. He was the proud father of daughters, Kira Vincent (Cody) and Kamryn Chancey, and doted on his grandsons, Owen and Carson Vincent. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Malcolm B. and Gail Chancey; sisters, Kathleen Chancey Cline (Randell), Laurie Chancey Campbell (Duncan), and Sharon Chancey McWard (Philip), and many nieces and nephews.
Chris graduated from Westport High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Louisville. Chris had a deep love for music and loved sharing his musical talent with others. Chris, as a man of faith, also had a deep love for his church and church family, Fern Creek Christian Church. Chris had plans to help his church grow as his relationship with God was integral to his life but reconciled that God has other plans for him. All that know Chris talk about how many friends he has; his relationships with his friends was an important part of his life; he knew no stranger. He was a huge UofL fan and enjoyed celebrating the success of his beloved Cardinals.
Visitation is 1:00 - 6:00pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road and 5:00 - 7:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Fern Creek Christian Church, 9419 Seatonville Road. A Celebration of Life service will follow.
His family is grateful and thanks the Hosparus staff for their care and efforts and the many medical professionals that cared for Chris during his courageous battle. Expressions of sympathy may be made to either Meghan's Mountain, Gilda's Club, or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019