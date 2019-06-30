Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
10200 Shelbyville Rd
Anchorage, KY
Malcolm David MacDonald


1944 - 2019
Louisville - Malcolm David MacDonald, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

He was born on January 6, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lachlan and Cornelia (Lawson) MacDonald. He is also preceded in death by his sister Mayann Mathis.

Malcolm was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and retired from Ford Truck Plant.

Malcolm is survived by his loving wife, Kathy MacDonald, son, Scott MacDonald (Olivia), daughter, Katie Fruchtman (Josh), grandchildren; Lucy, Lilah, Lydia and Landis MacDonald, Eliza, Matthew and Everett Fruchtman. He is also survived by his siblings Alastair MacDonald and Cathie Raymond (Bill).

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Malcolm will be laid to rest with a private family burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

All are welcome to celebrate his life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church (10200 Shelbyville Rd, Anchorage, KY 40223) with a reception and fellowship immediately to follow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions in Malcolm's memory be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
