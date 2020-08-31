1/1
Malcolm Karnes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malcolm Karnes

Louisville - Malcolm Ray Karnes , 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with cremation to follow.

He was born on April 6, 1937 in Campbellsville, Kentucky to Luther and Lela (Karnes) Karnes. He is preceded in death by his Sons, Joseph Karnes and Michael Karnes: Father, Luther Karnes, Mother, Lela Sullivan and Step-Father, Evertt Sullivan: Brothers, William Allen Karnes, Robert Karnes, and James Karnes: Step-Brothers, Owen Karnes, Richard Karnes, Jimmy Sullivan, and Ronnie Sullivan.

Malcolm is survived by his loving Wife of 67 years Betty Joyce Karnes: Children, Timothy Michael (Bogie ) Karnes, Ann Michelle Karnes, Stephen Karnes, and Step-Sister, Judy Bottoms: Two loving dogs Abby and Tyson.

Malcolm retired from GEON formally B.F. Goodrich. Malcolm spent his life helping others (his passion). He became president of Spartan Youth/Little league Booster Club. Then became President of his local Union UFCW Local 72D. He had many passions loved to fish, play golf, fix cars, and play checkers and chess with his BF Ronnie Brown, Among other friends.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved