Malcolm KarnesLouisville - Malcolm Ray Karnes , 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with cremation to follow.He was born on April 6, 1937 in Campbellsville, Kentucky to Luther and Lela (Karnes) Karnes. He is preceded in death by his Sons, Joseph Karnes and Michael Karnes: Father, Luther Karnes, Mother, Lela Sullivan and Step-Father, Evertt Sullivan: Brothers, William Allen Karnes, Robert Karnes, and James Karnes: Step-Brothers, Owen Karnes, Richard Karnes, Jimmy Sullivan, and Ronnie Sullivan.Malcolm is survived by his loving Wife of 67 years Betty Joyce Karnes: Children, Timothy Michael (Bogie ) Karnes, Ann Michelle Karnes, Stephen Karnes, and Step-Sister, Judy Bottoms: Two loving dogs Abby and Tyson.Malcolm retired from GEON formally B.F. Goodrich. Malcolm spent his life helping others (his passion). He became president of Spartan Youth/Little league Booster Club. Then became President of his local Union UFCW Local 72D. He had many passions loved to fish, play golf, fix cars, and play checkers and chess with his BF Ronnie Brown, Among other friends.