Malinda Ann O'Daniel
Louisville - O'Daniel, Malinda Ann, 83, of Louisville went to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Nazareth Home in Louisville.
She was born January 6th, 1937 in Lebanon, Ky. to Arch L. O'Daniel and Margaret "Maggie" Beard O'Daniel. She was retired from Bramco after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Ursuline Associates. She was active in St. Ann's confraternity and many other groups and clubs. She was also an avid card player, specifically Bridge.
Malinda is survived by five siblings Margaret Mott (d. Bill), Jerry O'Daniel (d. Nelle), Archie O'Daniel Jr., Sally Newcomb (d. John) and Joe David O'Daniel (Betty); Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many dear close friends.
Her funeral mass of Christian burial is private and will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Ave., 40205 on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 am followed by burial in St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon Ky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ratterman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3800 Bardstown Rd.
In Lieu of flowers donations my be directed to St. Ann's Confraternity in care of Patty Monks, 4521 Southern Parkway, Louisville Ky 40214.
