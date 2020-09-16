Mallie Olivia Moss LobbLouisville - 87,passed away on September 8, 2020 in California.She was the daughter of the late Henry Lewis Moss and Cora Lillian Coakley Moss. Mallie was born in Greensburg Kentucky on Dec. 7, 1932 and grew up in Sturgis, Kentucky where she graduated high school. Mallie received her BA from Kentucky Wesleyan College, and her MA from the University of Kentucky. Mallie taught at Green County High School, Bourbon County High School, Georgetown High School, and 27 years at Fern Creek High School in Jefferson County, KY. She lived in Louisville for 61 years. Mallie loved teaching and was dedicated to advocating for students, making improvements in the education system, and advocating for teachers' rights. She served many years as a delegate to the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) and National Education Association (NEA) conventions. She also served as the first President of the Kentucky Education Association-Retired (KEA-R). In addition, Mallie was also a member and served as President of the Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an international society of key women educators.Mallie began her career as a Physical Education and Health teacher. She coached numerous girls' teams, including basketball, field hockey, volleyball, and track and field at Fern Creek High School. Since girls' sports teams were virtually non-existent in the 1950s and 1960s, Mallie worked as a pioneer and instrumental advocate to develop girls' sports programs in Jefferson County. Mallie served as President of the Women's Coaches of Jefferson County. She coached her teams to numerous victories and awards. She later taught English and Literature and was the Chairperson of the English department. Mallie loved working with students and had also been an advisor to the Beta Club, the school newspaper, and was a Senior Class sponsor. No wonder her students fondly referred to her as "Mama Lobb."Mallie was active in many organizations and enjoyed volunteering her time and resources. She was full of good ideas and exhibited a great sense of humor! She loved travelling with family and friends. She was an avid reader and Shakespeare was her favorite author. Mallie loved unicorns and she was always eager to watch a UK Basketball game! Mallie's most favorite thing of all was spoiling her grandson who absolutely adored her!In addition to teaching, she was very involved in charitable community organizations. She was Past Worthy High Priestess of Louisville Shrine, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Past Royal Matron of Laurel Court, Order of the Amaranth, and was a member of the John Marshall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Mallie enjoyed representing her chapter of DAR at the Naturalization Ceremonies. She was a charter member and Past Worthy Advisor of Sturgis Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Mallie also volunteered with the Inner City Mission program through her church, Cooper Memorial United Methodist Church.Mallie Lobb was predeceased by her husband, Charles Lobb. She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Lobb; grandson, Joshua Lobb; daughter in law, Christine Lucas; sister, Jane Shipley; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.We will always love you! It's not goodbye forever, just goodbye for now!A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mallie requested that any memorial donations be made to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation, c/o Sally Acuff, Secretary, 1217 Burning Wood Way, Madison, WI 53704-1053