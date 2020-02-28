Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Mamie Alice Roberts George

Mamie Alice Roberts George Obituary
Mamie Alice Roberts George

LaGrange - 101, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

She was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church and a retired bank teller at Crestwood State Bank. Mamie Alice volunteered at the old Tri-County Hospital.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Willie and Ida Roberts; Husband, Otto George; daughter, Kathleen Carter; and sister, Ruby Priest.

Survivors include her grandchildren, George Adam Carter (Jennifer) and John Matthew Carter (Julie Farman); sister, Billie Clark; son-in-law, John K Carter (Connie); great grandchildren, Joshua Riley, Justin Nathaniel, John Cameron, Kaden Alexander and Addison Taylor Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
