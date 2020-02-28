|
Mamie Alice Roberts George
LaGrange - 101, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church and a retired bank teller at Crestwood State Bank. Mamie Alice volunteered at the old Tri-County Hospital.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Willie and Ida Roberts; Husband, Otto George; daughter, Kathleen Carter; and sister, Ruby Priest.
Survivors include her grandchildren, George Adam Carter (Jennifer) and John Matthew Carter (Julie Farman); sister, Billie Clark; son-in-law, John K Carter (Connie); great grandchildren, Joshua Riley, Justin Nathaniel, John Cameron, Kaden Alexander and Addison Taylor Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020