Mamie Sue Cartwright
Jeffersonville - Funeral services for Mamie Sue Cartwright, 77, will be held at 12 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hamburg Church of Christ, 3108 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow in Eastern Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be held on Monday prior to the service from 10-12 PM at the church. Legacy Funeral Center has been entrusted with her care. Mamie departed this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Mamie was born on August 25, 1942 in Wilson County, TN, and was the oldest of four children. She was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School Class of 1960. She was employed and later retired from Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN. She was a faithful member of Midwest Church of Christ in Louisville, KY, and she was a lover of nature and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma Beatrice and James Cartwright Sr.
She leaves to mourn, her son, Louis Enos Jennings; brothers, Richard Cartwright, Kenneth Cartwright, and James Cartwright; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and her church family and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020