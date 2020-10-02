Manda JovanovicLouisville - Manda Jovanovic, 90, of Louisville, KY, passed away, October 1, 2020.Manda was born in Velerec, Serbia, March 29, 1930 to the late Stevan and Slavka Stevanovic. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Savo Jovanovic.She is survived by her daughters, Dragana Bajramovic (Zijad) and Gordana Dizdarevic; grandchildren, Igor Dizdarevic (Tara), Darjan Dizdarevic, and Mirna Podoll (Nathan) ; one great-grandchild, Harris; a sister; two brothers; nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family in Serbia.A private Celebration of Life will be held for Manda. Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown entrusted with arrangements.