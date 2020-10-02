1/1
Manda Jovanovic
1930 - 2020
Manda Jovanovic

Louisville - Manda Jovanovic, 90, of Louisville, KY, passed away, October 1, 2020.

Manda was born in Velerec, Serbia, March 29, 1930 to the late Stevan and Slavka Stevanovic. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Savo Jovanovic.

She is survived by her daughters, Dragana Bajramovic (Zijad) and Gordana Dizdarevic; grandchildren, Igor Dizdarevic (Tara), Darjan Dizdarevic, and Mirna Podoll (Nathan) ; one great-grandchild, Harris; a sister; two brothers; nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family in Serbia.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for Manda. Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
