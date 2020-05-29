Manfred "Sonny" T. KraftNew Albany - Manfred "Sonny" T. Kraft, Sr., 84, of New Albany, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born on May 6, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Manfred H. and Elizabeth Roach Kraft. He was retired from AT&T and a member of Grace Lutheran Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley J. Kraft; a sister, Regenia Herron and grandson, Robert Theodore Kraft.Sonny is survived by three children, Manfred T. Kraft Jr., Bernard L. (Pamela) Kraft and Roberta (Chris) Vincent; three grandchildren, Ryan Kraft, Hailey Kraft and Connor Kraft; and siblings, Charlotte (Kate) Bogard and Delores (Suggie) McBride.Visitation will be from 4-8 Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road and from 10-11 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane.Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the church.Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Grace Lutheran Preschool or Kosair Charities.