Manfred T. "Sonny" Kraft
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manfred "Sonny" T. Kraft

New Albany - Manfred "Sonny" T. Kraft, Sr., 84, of New Albany, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born on May 6, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Manfred H. and Elizabeth Roach Kraft. He was retired from AT&T and a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley J. Kraft; a sister, Regenia Herron and grandson, Robert Theodore Kraft.

Sonny is survived by three children, Manfred T. Kraft Jr., Bernard L. (Pamela) Kraft and Roberta (Chris) Vincent; three grandchildren, Ryan Kraft, Hailey Kraft and Connor Kraft; and siblings, Charlotte (Kate) Bogard and Delores (Suggie) McBride.

Visitation will be from 4-8 Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road and from 10-11 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the church.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Grace Lutheran Preschool or Kosair Charities.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved