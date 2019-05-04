|
|
Mara Lee Baumgartle
New Albany - Mara Lee Baumgartle, 78, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Friday, May 03, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd. She was the former Mara Lee Reynolds and a native of Glendale, Kentucky. Mara Lee was a retired secretary for Life Springs and an organist at Culbertson Baptist Church. Preceded in death by: husband - Charles Leroy Baumgartle; brother - David William Reynolds, II; parents - David William & Marjorie Reynolds. Survivors: sons - Daniel Lee Baumgartle (Rita) and Peter Baumgartle (Stephanie); daughter - Johnna Jo Weldon (Robert F, Sr.); brother - Michael Reynolds (Chris); sister - Charlotte Tresa Reynolds; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren with two on the way; sister-in-law - Mary Ruth Banet (Bobby). Visitation: 4 - 8 pm Monday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes and 10 - 11 am Tuesday at Culbertson Baptist Church. Service: 11 am Tuesday at Church. Interment: Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions: Culbertson Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019