Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Culbertson Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Culbertson Baptist Church
Mara Lee Baumgartle

Mara Lee Baumgartle Obituary
Mara Lee Baumgartle

New Albany - Mara Lee Baumgartle, 78, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Friday, May 03, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd. She was the former Mara Lee Reynolds and a native of Glendale, Kentucky. Mara Lee was a retired secretary for Life Springs and an organist at Culbertson Baptist Church. Preceded in death by: husband - Charles Leroy Baumgartle; brother - David William Reynolds, II; parents - David William & Marjorie Reynolds. Survivors: sons - Daniel Lee Baumgartle (Rita) and Peter Baumgartle (Stephanie); daughter - Johnna Jo Weldon (Robert F, Sr.); brother - Michael Reynolds (Chris); sister - Charlotte Tresa Reynolds; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren with two on the way; sister-in-law - Mary Ruth Banet (Bobby). Visitation: 4 - 8 pm Monday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes and 10 - 11 am Tuesday at Culbertson Baptist Church. Service: 11 am Tuesday at Church. Interment: Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions: Culbertson Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019
