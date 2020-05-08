Marcella (Marty) FitzSimon Prescott



June 2, 1922 - May 1, 2020



Marty Prescott died Friday May 1st at the Episcopal Church Home. She was born June 2, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas. She was married to Alexander F. Prescott for over 50 years. Alex preceded her in death as did her eldest son Alexander (Scott) F. Prescott the fourth and grandson Christopher Thrush. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Prescott and Stephanie Prescott and three grandsons, JV and Alexander Prescott and Ryan Thrush and two great-granddaughters, Alexandra and Charlotte Prescott. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes church.









