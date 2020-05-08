Marcella FitzSimon (Marty) Prescott
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella (Marty) FitzSimon Prescott

June 2, 1922 - May 1, 2020

Marty Prescott died Friday May 1st at the Episcopal Church Home. She was born June 2, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas. She was married to Alexander F. Prescott for over 50 years. Alex preceded her in death as did her eldest son Alexander (Scott) F. Prescott the fourth and grandson Christopher Thrush. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Prescott and Stephanie Prescott and three grandsons, JV and Alexander Prescott and Ryan Thrush and two great-granddaughters, Alexandra and Charlotte Prescott. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved