Marcella L. Rutherford
Salem - Marcella L. (Motsinger) Rutherford, age 95 of Salem, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:40 pm, in Baptist Health Floyd New Albany. She is survived by a Daughter: Marla J. Rutherford of Salem and a Sister: Doris Vanderzwan of Pataskala, OH. Funeral Service: 11:00 am Saturday at Dawalt Funeral Home followed by Interment in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm Friday and 10 am Saturday until the time of the service. Memorial Contributions to: Phi Beta Psi Cancer Research Program C/O Villa Humphrey 205 Jackson Street Salem, Indiana 47167.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019