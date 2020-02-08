|
Marcella Lucille Schook
Louisville - Marcella Lucille Schook, 99 passed away February 7, 2020.
She was a member of Catholic Golden Age as well as the Mary Queen of Peace Craft Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Andrew Schook; brothers, August Schook, and Maurice Schook; sisters, Loretta Reid, Mildred Schook, Louise Henry, Mary Schneider, and Juanita Talley.
She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Karen Luckett; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home; 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40216.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020