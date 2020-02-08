Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Marcella Lucille Schook

Marcella Lucille Schook Obituary
Marcella Lucille Schook

Louisville - Marcella Lucille Schook, 99 passed away February 7, 2020.

She was a member of Catholic Golden Age as well as the Mary Queen of Peace Craft Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Andrew Schook; brothers, August Schook, and Maurice Schook; sisters, Loretta Reid, Mildred Schook, Louise Henry, Mary Schneider, and Juanita Talley.

She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Karen Luckett; and many nieces and nephews.

Service will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home; 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, 40216.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
