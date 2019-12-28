|
Marcella Marie Flint Largen
Louisville - 89, passed away on December 26, 2019.
Marcella was born in Harrods Creek, KY on May 27, 1930 to the late Gilbert Flint and Edith Goode Flint. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Thomas Largen; son, Brian Largen; two sisters, Peggy Hardin and Shirley Johnson.
She graduated from Anchorage High School on May 27, 1948 and married Lawrence on July 3, 1948. She was a wife, mother of five children and worked with her husband in their self-owned plumbing business. After the closing of their business, she started a career in 1980 with the KY State Fair Board at the KY Convention Center, retiring in 1992. Along with her husband, she devoted her life to Jehovah. She was baptized in 1951 and remained a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses until her death.
Marcella is survived by her children, Lynda Lange, Lawrence "Michael" Largen (Shirley), Brenda Largen and Lisa Figg (Bryan); five grandchildren, Jeremy Lange (Kellie), Jamie Hester, Josh Hester, Hannah Figg (Ricardo Sosa) and Emma Figg; two great-granddaughters, Ella Lange and Kate Lange; brothers, Gilbert Flint, Jr., Clay "Richard" Flint (Sue) and her beloved Shih Tzu, Boogie.
All services will be private for the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Fern Valley Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019