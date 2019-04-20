Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Marie "Sis" (Witt) Kendall


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marcella Marie "Sis" (Witt) Kendall Obituary
Marcella Marie "Sis" (Witt) Kendall

Clarksville - Marcella Marie "Sis" (Witt) Kendall, 98, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. She was the former owner of the Laundromat in Clarksville. Sis was a member of the Eastern Star - Fort Knox Chapter, as well as First Church of God in New Albany, Indiana.

She was born on August 23, 1920 in New Albany to the late Leon and Ethel (Trinkle) Witt. Sis was also preceded in death by her husband, Edison Kendall; siblings: Leon, Donald, Jack, Dale Witt, Joan Fordyce and Patricia Montgomery.

Sis is survived by her children: Dwight Kendall, Pamela Bickel (Terry), Penny Chelf (Larry); grandchildren, Scott Chelf (Sylvia), Wendy Martinez (Victor), Cody Kendall, Courtney Raposo (Joey); great-grandchildren, William Chelf (Vianey), Vanessa Chelf and Lucas Wood.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane New Albany) and on Tuesday after 9:00 a.m. Her funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.

Contributions in Sis' memory may be made to Hosparus - the Community Hospice of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now