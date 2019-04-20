Marcella Marie "Sis" (Witt) Kendall



Clarksville - Marcella Marie "Sis" (Witt) Kendall, 98, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. She was the former owner of the Laundromat in Clarksville. Sis was a member of the Eastern Star - Fort Knox Chapter, as well as First Church of God in New Albany, Indiana.



She was born on August 23, 1920 in New Albany to the late Leon and Ethel (Trinkle) Witt. Sis was also preceded in death by her husband, Edison Kendall; siblings: Leon, Donald, Jack, Dale Witt, Joan Fordyce and Patricia Montgomery.



Sis is survived by her children: Dwight Kendall, Pamela Bickel (Terry), Penny Chelf (Larry); grandchildren, Scott Chelf (Sylvia), Wendy Martinez (Victor), Cody Kendall, Courtney Raposo (Joey); great-grandchildren, William Chelf (Vianey), Vanessa Chelf and Lucas Wood.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane New Albany) and on Tuesday after 9:00 a.m. Her funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.



Contributions in Sis' memory may be made to Hosparus - the Community Hospice of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150).