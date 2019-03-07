Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
2636 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
2636 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Marcia Denise Miller Obituary
Marcia Denise Miller

Louisville - 65, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019. She was a member of Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors: siblings; Arthur L. Miller, Jr., Gregory L. Miller, Kim M. Graves, Donna L. Miller and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family. Visitation: Sat. 10 A.M. followed by service at 12:00 P.M. at her church, 2636 Virginia Avenue. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. condolences:www.hathawayandclark.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
